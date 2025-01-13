Apple To Launch Slimmer iPhone 17 Air

Apple is reportedly working on a new iPhone model called the iPhone 17 Air, expected to join the lineup as part of its next major update.

According to reports, the device will feature a slimmer design and introduce Apple’s first in-house modem.

The new modem is set to debut earlier in the iPhone SE, likely launching in spring 2025.

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be two millimeters thinner than current models, making it Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet.

This development aligns with Apple’s history of using the “Air” branding for lightweight and sleek devices like the MacBook Air and iPad Air.

The move may also pave the way for foldable iPhones and iPads, which the company is said to be planning for 2026 or later.

Other expected releases from Apple in 2025 include a smart home hub, but updates for the Vision Pro mixed reality headset are not anticipated this year.