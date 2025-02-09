Portable’s Sister Claims Singer Is Under a Spiritual Spell

Gbemisola, the elder sister of controversial Nigerian musician Portable, has alleged that her brother is under a spiritual spell cast by a family member.

She made this claim in response to Portable’s ongoing legal battle with the Ogun State government. The singer was recently arraigned, along with nine associates, for allegedly assaulting officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. However, he is currently on the run.

Speaking from hiding, Portable denied the allegations and pleaded for his associates to be released. He insisted that he was being set up and challenged the authorities to provide video evidence of the alleged assault. He also hinted at feeling overwhelmed by the situation, warning that he might take his own life.

In a viral video circulating on X, Gbemisola apologized for her brother’s actions. She claimed that a family member named Akeem is spiritually manipulating Portable, causing him to misbehave and offend people.

She further revealed that Portable is the only one supporting their family and even helped her during a serious illness. Despite their differences, she expressed concern for his well-being and urged Nigerians to understand his struggles.

