Victor Boniface: Neymar is the GOAT of Football

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has declared Neymar Jr. as the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT), regardless of public opinion.

While he acknowledged the brilliance of iconic players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Boniface firmly stands by his choice of Neymar above all others.

In an interview, he also revealed four players who have inspired his football journey. He admitted to regularly watching their games, even before his own matches.

His list includes former Barcelona and PSG star Neymar Jr., ex-Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, former Manchester City forward Robinho, and ex-Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla.

Explaining his choices, Boniface emphasized the importance of a striker’s ability to create opportunities from midfield, a trait he admires in all four players. Additionally, he credited his Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen for influencing his fighting spirit, praising Osimhen’s strength and ability to challenge any defender in the world.

Since last year, Boniface has experienced a rollercoaster season marked by injury setbacks that sidelined him for several Bayer Leverkusen matches.

However, he made his return during Leverkusen’s 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig last month, coming off the bench. In the following league game against Hoffenheim, he played 45 minutes and found the back of the net.

He also made a significant impact in the DFB-Pokal clash against FC Köln, helping his team secure a dramatic comeback victory after being 2-0 down.

