Portable Vows to Arrest Anyone Who Defames Him Online or Offline

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has issued a stern warning to the public following his release from police custody.

The singer declared that he is now ready to arrest anyone who defames him, whether verbally or in the comments section on social media.

This development comes just days after Portable was arrested in connection with a defamation case filed by Fuji music legend, Okunola Saheed, popularly known as Saheed Osupa.

He was granted bail on Monday, April 14, 2025, after appearing before a court in Kwara State. His lawyer, Isaac Adebayo, confirmed that the court granted the bail following an oral application made on his behalf.

Shortly after regaining his freedom, Portable shared a video message online in which he warned Nigerians to be cautious about what they say about him both offline and on social media.

In the video, he stated that he would not hesitate to take legal action or get anyone arrested for defamation, especially those who make negative comments under social media posts.

Known for his fiery outbursts and unpredictable public behavior, Portable’s latest reaction has sparked fresh debate about celebrity reputation, public commentary, and the limits of free speech in the digital age.

Whether his warning will serve as a deterrent or stir more backlash remains to be seen.