Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has accused First Bank of Nigeria of attempting to kidnap him during a recent visit to one of their branches.

In a now-viral video posted on his Instagram page (and later deleted), Portable claimed he was trailed and nearly kidnapped simply because he questioned why his bank account had been locked.

The singer, known for his outspoken nature, insisted he has done nothing wrong.

“I’m being trailed from First Bank to kidnap me. What’s my offense? I no dey do yahoo or scam,” he said in the video. “All I did was complain. A customer is always right. That account is a business account with over N400 billion, and more money is still coming.”

He strongly denied any involvement in fraudulent activity, saying the money in question is tied to his legitimate business dealings.

The dramatic accusation comes at a time when tensions are already high on social media over the recent arrest of activist and social critic VeryDarkMan, who was picked up by the EFCC after a similar visit to GTBank to resolve an issue related to his mother’s account.

As of now, First Bank has not issued an official response to Portable’s allegations.