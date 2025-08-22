spot_img
August 22, 2025

Popular Nigerian TikToker, Geh Geh Pulls 177K Viewers, Bags $30K in One Live Session

CelebsEntertainmentGist
— By: Pius Kadon

A young Nigerian man known online as “Geh Geh” has exploded into viral stardom after a single TikTok live session on Thursday raked in a jaw-dropping 177,000 viewers and reportedly earned him over $30,000 in virtual gifts.

 

Famous for his unfiltered takes on love, money, and street smarts, Geh Geh has dubbed his platform the “University of Wisdom and Understanding.” He proudly claims the title of “the first illiterate to find a university in the history of Nigeria,” despite having no formal education.

 

“Jesus! University of wisdom and understanding the only university where once you graduate, woman go fear to ask you for money,” he declared in a follow-up clip, drawing laughs and likes from his swelling fan base.

 

Now calling themselves “students” of Geh Geh University, his followers are rallying behind the self-described “orphan turned influencer,” who says the overwhelming support has changed his life. “The gifts today worth about $30,000. I no go take this love for granted,” he said emotionally.

 

While some critics dismiss his approach as brash, others see him as a symbol of a digital revolution — proof that with nothing but a smartphone and a message, new-age influencers can rewrite the rules of fame and fortune.

 

“If Nigeria be country wey value great people,” Geh Geh added, “by now dem suppose dey compare people like me with Aristotle, Wole Soyinka, Einstein.”

 

As his influence surges, so does the conversation about how social media is challenging traditional ideas of education, success, and influence in Nigeria. One viral moment at a time, Geh Geh isn’t just talking — he’s redefining what it means to teach.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

