High Chief (engr.) Kestin Pondi is unknown to the West End, but in the Niger Delta, his name rings the bell as a good man for his extensive philanthropy, leadership qualities, and commitment to community health. His actions reflect a deep sense of compassion and commitment to improving the lives of others.

When Pondi celebrated his birthday in February 2025, his wife organized a surprise birthday party celebration. During this celebration, many senior officials publicly praised Pondi’s humanitarian efforts, recognition of youth through his work, and contributions to the development of rural communities. With a congratulatory message, they asked others in the in communities to not only celebrate their achievements but also imitate the virtues of Pondi.

They emphasized the importance of self-reflection among managers and the need for non-profit conduct in society. They prayed for Pondi’s continued success and prosperity and expressed hope for him for more fruitful years.

The celebration not only marked a personal milestone for Pondi but also served as a platform to inspire others in the society, arranging similar services and leadership. Pondi’s supporters see him as a good man, as he devoted his life to the relief of suffering and the realization of the lives of others. Check demonstrated that he looks to individuals, regardless of tribe, religion, or background, and that true charity is not bound.

His humanitarian efforts included an organization for citizens suffering a variety of medical challenges. He often arranges treatment at top Nigerian hospitals, even overseas at his own expense. He also made a significant contribution to education by supporting state initiatives to promote education by providing scholarships and tuition fees.

This support has enabled countless people to realize their educational dreams, regardless of their socioeconomic background. As if that wasn’t enough, he showed an unwavering commitment to the development of young people. It serves as a mentor and model for the Niger Delta and beyond. His empowerment initiative brought him the nickname of an “empowerment machine” and reflected his relentless drive to create opportunities for others.

By helping thousands of young people from Ijaw and by extension, Niger Delta through his company, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, he has facilitated economic permits that benefit not only individuals but also the entire Niger Delta.

He integrates his reputation as a good person, but he never has an elected office. He is praised and respected for everything regardless of his status or age and contributes to filling the gaps in society and promoting the inclusion of inclusiveness.

His title as “Dikeremowei” of Ogulagha kingdom and “Ibe-benemowei” of Gbaramatu Kingdom means his ability to combine people and promote harmony between different groups. Apart from his philanthropy and leadership roles, Pondi is a dedicated family man. His humility, friendliness, and accessibility give him accessibility and reliability.

These personal assets contribute significantly to how he is perceived by people. His commitment to philanthropy, security services management, and community development has made Pondi a major contributor to the development of the country. His leadership not only helped reduce oil theft and pipeline vandalism, but he also helped improve national security.

He supports national economic stability and growth by ensuring the protection of critical resources. According to his instructions, Tantita Security Services was recognized as one of the best oil and gas safety and security companies. This perception reflects Pondi’s commitment to maintaining peace and security, a fundamental component of the structure of the country. Such interventions not only save lives; they also promote a sense of solidarity amongst citizens.

He has shown that he has the ability to bridge gaps between different social groups. His diverse contributions from philanthropy, youth empowerment, security services leadership, and local government development have greatly promoted the development of the country.

His work shows how individual behavior leads to wider social change and encourages others to actively participate in shaping a better future for the society and the country as a whole. His love for Tantita and Nigeria is deeply rooted in his commitment to address oil theft and ensuring Nigeria’s economic security. As Managing Director, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the company’s mission.

This not only protects the country’s oil and gas infrastructure but also ensures the country’s wealthy future. Tantita’s Pondi’s leadership was characterized by considerable success in reducing crude theft in the Niger Delta region. Under his leadership, Tantita has made great strides in fighting this important issue that has been plaguing Nigeria’s economy for years. The report was dramatic in 2023 and reflected a significant 79% decline.

This performance highlights Pondi’s effectiveness as a manager and his passion for the company’s goals. He emphasizes collaboration with a variety of stakeholders, including government agencies and communities, that are essential to Tantita’s success. He is aware of the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who strengthened Tantita against oil theft and various security authorities.

This collaborative approach demonstrates Pondi’s understanding that collective measures and common responsibility are required to combat such complex topics. In his speeches, Pondi often thanked those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against oil theft. He praised the fallen heroes from both his company and the allied security forces and recognized their contributions as important for achieving tangible results.

This perception reflects his deep respect for those involved in this challenging struggle, highlighting his emotional connection to Tantita’s mission. His vision is quickly successful. He aims to create a sustainable framework that will continue to protect Nigerian resources in the future. His speeches often stimulate hope and resolve among team members and stakeholders, which in turn enhances a common commitment to a common challenge.

• Odimegwu Onwumere writes from Rivers State. 08032552855.