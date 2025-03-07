PDP Accuses Gombe State Government of Claiming Federal Ramadan Palliatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has accused the state government of taking credit for Ramadan palliatives provided by the federal government.

Last Saturday, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya launched the distribution of foodstuffs to support Muslims observing Ramadan.

However, PDP spokesperson Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku claimed that the food was supplied by the federal government, but the state government distributed it as its own without acknowledging the real source.

“The state government is trying to mislead the public and take credit for the federal government’s assistance. We are concerned that they failed to recognize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts and the generosity of the federal government,” Dukku said.

He urged Governor Yahaya to acknowledge the contributions of the federal government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), emphasizing that fairness in distribution is necessary to avoid favoritism based on political affiliations.

In response, the Director General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, dismissed the PDP’s claims as political propaganda.

He stated that no new federal government palliatives were sent to the state for Ramadan. However, he welcomed the PDP’s recognition of the federal government’s role, saying it reinforced the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s dedication to good governance.

Misilli clarified that the food distributed came from the state’s reserves, including items previously received from the federal government, the NEDC, and those purchased by the state government.

“Governor Yahaya directed that all stored food be shared, including past supplies from the federal government and the NEDC, as well as those bought by the state,” he explained.