Ritual Killings in Plateau Are Minimal -Police

The Plateau State Police Command has stated that cases of ritual killings in the state are minimal.

Speaking in an interview on Friday in Jos, the command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, said there is no evidence of cannibalism or a market for human body parts in the state.

“There is no intelligence report suggesting the existence of a human parts market in Plateau. We do not have such here. I can confidently say that ritual killings are minimal in the state,” he said.

However, Alabo acknowledged the presence of internet fraudsters, commonly known as “Yahoo Boys,” who engage in ritual killings by harvesting human body parts.

He also admitted that crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and cult activities are on the rise in the state.

“Many of these Yahoo Boys kill and harvest human parts for rituals. They do this under the instruction of native doctors who claim it will enhance their wealth, increase their chances of success in fraudulent activities, and protect them from arrest,” he explained.

Polycarp Lubo, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau, also commented on the issue. He urged religious leaders to preach against ritual killings and called on parents to educate their children about the dangers of cultism and internet fraud.