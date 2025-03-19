Politics is a Cooked Meal—Don’t Insult the Chef Before You Finish Eating

Politics, as Harold Lasswell defines it, is “who gets what, when, and how.” But in Nigerian politics, it often extends to who controls whom, for how long, and at what cost. The unfolding drama in Rivers State is a case study in political loyalty, strategy, and shifting alliances—one that former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, seemed to have foreseen.

During Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s inauguration, Fayose, in his characteristic bluntness, warned him about the delicate nature of political godfatherism. He advised caution, patience, and an understanding of the intricate game at play. That warning appears to be unfolding before our eyes. Whether one sees it as fate or simply the natural consequences of political miscalculations, the reality remains the same: had Fubara paid closer attention to this unsolicited but experienced counsel, perhaps he would have approached governance with a different strategy.

A man who borrows royal robes for a feast must always remember that the owner may reclaim them at any time. And when that moment comes, if he has no garment of his own, he risks walking home naked. Fubara, having risen to power with the strong backing of a political godfather, now faces the challenge of redefining his independence while still navigating the influence of those who helped him ascend. But power, like a rented house, comes with conditions—if you didn’t build it, the landlord retains the right to serve a quit notice.

Though I take no sides in this matter, it presents a crucial lesson for aspiring politicians: If you reject godfatherism, do so from the start. Don’t use a political benefactor’s structure to climb, only to attempt to dismantle it upon arrival. Politics is not a buffet where one picks only the sweet dishes while discarding the rest. If you must stand alone, build your own foundation from the onset. Otherwise, the cost of rebellion may be steeper than expected.

At the heart of it all, this is not just about Rivers State but about Nigerian politics as a whole. Power is fleeting, and those who seek it must learn the lessons of history. Perhaps, after this episode, more politicians will realize that true political wisdom is not in the volume of one’s voice but in the clarity of foresight. Fayose may not be a prophet, but in this case, his words have aged like fine wine.

