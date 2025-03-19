Bandits Kidnap Two Students from Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Armed bandits kidnapped two students from the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA) in Katsina State during an attack early Tuesday morning.

According to intelligence sources, the attackers stormed the Graveyard Quarters along Tsaskiya Road in Dutsin-Ma town at around 2:40 a.m. and abducted the students. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Security forces responded to the incident and attempted to block possible escape routes, but the kidnappers had already fled to an unknown location.

Authorities have assured that a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing to track down the kidnappers and ensure the safe return of the students.