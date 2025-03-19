Rivers Crisis: Coalition of Northern Groups Warns President Tinubu Against Wike’s Influence

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has raised concerns over the growing political crisis in Rivers State, urging President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of former governor Nyesom Wike’s actions, which they describe as self-serving and destabilizing.

In a statement released on Wednesday and signed by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, CNG warned that Wike’s influence could escalate tensions not just in Rivers State but across the entire Niger Delta region.

The warning comes after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, a decision that has sparked widespread reactions and unrest.

CNG accused Wike of using political instability for personal gain and described him as a divisive figure who should not be allowed to dictate national policies. The group also linked Wike to past political crises, including those during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Expressing alarm over rising violence in the Niger Delta, especially attacks on vital oil installations, CNG cautioned that such unrest threatens national security and economic stability.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) is deeply concerned about the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of the situation. We urge the President to be wary of the manipulative tactics of Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State.

“Wike has repeatedly used his political influence to create instability, prioritizing his personal interests over the welfare of the people. His actions could damage the country’s reputation and put national unity at risk.

“Instead of allowing Wike to shape government policies, President Tinubu should focus on promoting peace and addressing the real issues that fuel discontent in the region.

“It is alarming that within just 48 hours of Wike’s actions contributing to the declaration of a state of emergency, the Niger Delta has erupted in violence. Key oil facilities, crucial to Nigeria’s economy, have been attacked.

“This unrest is not just a regional issue—it threatens the stability and security of the entire nation. The fate of a country should not be dictated by the ambitions of one individual.

“We remind the President that Wike was a key figure in the political turmoil that contributed to the struggles and eventual fall of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Tinubu must be cautious of aligning too closely with such controversial figures.

“We urge the President to separate his leadership from Wike’s personal battles and ensure his administration remains focused on national unity and democratic values.

“Nigeria cannot afford to let the reckless ambitions of one politician push the country toward conflict and instability. We stand ready to support any effort aimed at restoring peace and improving the well-being of all Nigerians.”

CNG called on President Tinubu to prioritize unity and good governance over political alliances that could deepen divisions and unrest in the country.