Iran Orders Citizens to Delete WhatsApp Over Alleged Links to Israel

Iranian authorities have called on citizens to delete WhatsApp from their mobile devices, claiming the app shares user information with Israel.

The warning came on Tuesday through state television but was not backed by specific evidence.

The move adds to ongoing tensions between Iran and social media platforms.

Iran has a long history of restricting access to various online services.

Despite previous bans, many Iranians still access these platforms using VPNs and proxy networks.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, had been widely used in the country alongside Instagram and Telegram.

The latest directive follows past restrictions on WhatsApp and Google Play, which were imposed during protests in 2022 after the death of a woman arrested by the morality police. The ban was lifted late in 2024.

WhatsApp responded to the claims by defending its privacy features, stating that its messages are protected with end-to-end encryption and cannot be accessed by third parties.

The company also said it does not share users’ private data with any government.

While the government’s call may lead to tighter restrictions, many Iranians are expected to keep using the platform through alternative access methods.