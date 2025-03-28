Political Permutations for 2027

Having stayed long in any elective office gives the occupant a wrong perception to deceive himself as either the best in performance, most qualified or has amassed enough ill-gotten wealth to defeat an opponent at any election with the help of compromised security agents and ad-hoc staff of the electoral umpire including the already planted stooges masquerading as local government council management members that accessed power through questionable election results superintended by the toothless and sycophantic State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) that have outlived their usefulness to the democracy. This to decent minds portrays poor stage of the mind or clear case of lunacy.

Electoral processes come with different apprehensions from all quarters of interest. From the party primaries to the preparatory inputs of the electoral umpires as well as the interests of the civil society. The long wait for change in the political system of our nation may not come to a conclusive end without proper electioneering. There are candidates whose pedigrees should speak of the events that unfold at the polling booths. Without violence or ballot buying and snatching, voting for candidates of one’s choice shouldn’t be a bloodbath.

The arrangements are becoming obvious with unprecedented views of discredit to candidates who have not been elected by their parties to be their flag bearers. The tension rises with ambitious persons who may lack direction but are driven by their aim to get power by all means and at all costs. Irrespective of who flaunts the ticket to participate in the next election, the activities of primary elections does not usually permit fairness and acceptability in most states.

Talking serious knowledge of what the candidates portend persuades the level of votes for his/her victory.

Throwing banters and verbal abuses are predicated on backgrounds of seriousness. If these go beyond words to participating in physical abuse, the entire aim of politics is defeated. Songs or jingles of ridicule and chants of colloquial lyrics are precedents of outdated ancient political rallies. Although with some pockets of racketeering, but not without control and caution, the real fun remains with those participants. With signals of detest, the opposing groups return their displeasure in whatever form to get back at their opponents. However, your candidate should have a point to prove beyond available premises.

Adjustments to views of electoral umpires bring to fore the readiness of the indifferent political parties. It is just a tale of being a judge over your own case as many members of the respective chambers of the national and state assemblies take the situation more personal.

Electoral Bills suffer passage due to so many hidden agendas that become glaring for self-aggrandizement. It is a situation of few numbers of individuals ruling the majority as against the reverse. Opposing views stagger enough to be nullified but not so in most cases, the ruling ideas come from just a heart of sentiments and not with the best interest of the populace.

The right to vote and be voted for is simply the reason for eligibility among candidates but mostly abused. When a prospective aspirant registers intention to occupy an elective office in the political space, the journey to opening can of worms begins. You would wish you never attempted to show interest despite your quality; as missiles of past events of your escapades will be thrown at you for your followers to peruse and get jittery, rattled or discouraged. Sometimes, these demeaning reports get extreme as regards one’s state of health and family records, academic repute will not be spared to.

The electorates are left with choices of the Red Sea ahead and the chariots behind. Various tongue-lashings and the discredits are peddled to reduce the opposing candidate to a crumb for easy defeat or withdrawal. The voters are also confused on who should be appropriate for the office or the job as the situation becomes messy. The era of social media has hastened the level of disseminating information without barriers and censoring in some cases- the evidence for false information is not usually verified. Some malicious news are edited to soothe the intentions of propaganda.

All these outrageous and condemnable practices lead to apathy, that the voters no longer find interest in getting involved in elections. The cases of disenfranchisement rise to an unbearable state and worsen still. This discouragement will not only allow an avalanche of discrepancies but increases impunity with electoral crime. Registration of eligible and prospective voters will bring serious setbacks with an indecisive pattern of enlisting the same. Transition year for government leadership should not be the focus but that the process of electing to be free of incredulous patterns.

Candidates vying for one office or the other are spotlights of the selection process. Among numerous interested persons to the vacant position, one would stand out. It sometimes comes by hook or crook since interest rises with selfishness from both the participants and the position-seekers.

Since Nigeria is multicultural with various religious inclinations laced with biased ethnicity, the situation won’t come with the simplicity of democracy. The issue of round pegs getting a square hole won’t be too difficult a problem.

Records are proof of truth or falsehood as they are unveiled in future for references. What your candidates have done in the past should speak for them without prejudice. Don’t just be a blind follower that supports only for personal gains and forget the consequences in the future for generations yet unborn. For instance, in 2015, Nigerians were deceived with a Change Mantra which defeated reason. The only change witnessed was from self-sustenance to abject poverty. Several investments closed down and relocated to safe climes. Unemployment and insecurity became the order of the day.

Nigerians as if had lost their senses, still subscribed to the deceit to reelect same change agents in 2019 that sent many innocent souls to early graves.

Not wise enough, the deceitful slogan was changed to Renewed Hope with a Muslim/Muslim ticket for northern votes. The trick played well and the gullible voted for the wish of their oppressors. We are today, crying loud against the Muslim/Muslim ticket brand of administration.

In our Nigeria of today, our national lawmakers are not helping matters in the development of their respective constituencies. What we have, are federal government projects as inserted in national budgets and executed in the respective constituencies tagged as Constituency Projects. The lawmakers claim credit for such executed projects to launder their images for deceitful purpose. Ignorant followers waste time and energy showering praises on such deceiving lawmakers. Previous jobs speak volumes of what you are capable of doing in a similar capacity or something greater. The game is open for those who are fit to occupy and deliver, not for family and friends’ reasons. There is prestige in service and not for self-adulation with propaganda. Constituency projects funded and executed by the federal government are showcased on social media and credited to lawmakers for only initiation. It sounds an insult to commonsense and a fraud in reality.

If we create an atmosphere of friendship among prospects, the interest of the nation will be paramount. Political offices should be accessed by only those with intellect, integrity and selflessness. The frenzy emanates from simple with mixing old ideas and modern technology to defend democracy. If they come begging for votes, let them be genuine with their agenda and do not patronizing them for what they offer as ‘gifts’, their looks or claims that in most cases lead to selfish interest.

Endeavor to ask questions during interactions, drill them well with intelligent questions to know their intellectual capacities and preparedness for the job they seek.

Avoid their Greek gifts and promises that are later used as an escape route from failure to deliver results. At best, bully them when they fail to deliver or be courageous enough to call them back. That way, we may discourage our tormentors from accessing political offices for the good of all.

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues