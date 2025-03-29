Gov Okpebholo Calls For Calm, Orders Investigation Into Killing of Northern Hunters in Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has ordered an investigation into the tragic killing of several hunters who were traveling for the Sallah holiday.

It was gathered that the victims were intercepted by a mob at Uromi, located in the Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to reports, the mob who stopped the victims’ vehicle, which contained hunting rifles, and assumed they were kidnappers, set the victims ablaze.

A viral video captures moment when the hunters were ring-fenced by a group of youths before being burned alive.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked widespread outrage across Nigeria, with many accusing the government of failing to prevent such instances of jungle justice.

In his reaction, Governor Okpebholo condemned the act as “barbaric” and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

In a statement delivered by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, the Governor who expressed his concern over the brutal killing, assured the public that a thorough investigation would be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future.

Osaghale revealed that the victims had boarded a commercial truck when they were stopped by members of a local security outfit.

Upon searching the vehicle and finding guns, the situation escalated, leading to the mob’s violent attack.

Governor Okpebholo maintained that no one had the right to take another person’s life and reassured the public that those responsible for the attack would not escape justice.

“Over four individuals have already been arrested in connection with this heinous act,” Osaghale stated.

The Governor urged calm in Uromi, particularly among the Hausa community, and reassured residents that security forces had been deployed to restore order.

As of the time of filing this report, CSP Moses Iyamu, the Edo State Police Command’s spokesperson, had yet to provide an official statement.