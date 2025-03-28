Massive Earthquake Strikes Myanmar and Thailand: Hundreds Dead and Many More Injured

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, March 28, at approximately 12:50 p.m. local time.

The quake’s epicenter was located in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, near Mandalay. Minutes later, a 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed.

The seismic activity caused widespread devastation and was felt in Bangkok, Thailand, and China’s southwestern Yunnan province.

So far, the earthquake has claimed at least 144 lives and left more than 730 injured, according to Myanmar’s military government.

Significant structural damage has been reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-most populous city, and the military-built capital, Naypyidaw.

The earthquake also caused the collapse of a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River in Mandalay.

Sagaing, largely rural and associated with Myanmar’s ongoing civil war, saw severe destruction as wooden and thatch-built dwellings crumbled.

Damaged roads and ongoing conflict between junta forces, militias, and rebel groups have hampered rescue efforts in the region.

The junta declared an “emergency situation” across much of central Myanmar and appealed for blood donations to support the injured.

In Taungoo, 70 miles south of Naypyidaw, three people died when a mosque partially collapsed.

Erik Jonan, a U.S. citizen visiting Pattaya, Thailand, described the earthquake’s force to CNN, saying, “Mother Nature was having its way – like swatting a fly.” Tun Kyaw, a 26-year-old Mandalay resident, recounted his fear during the quake: “The quake was very powerful, we could not run out of the building immediately. It was like the whole building was going to collapse. I was not sure I would get out alive.”

The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, described the earthquake as “a disaster on top of a disaster,” citing the country’s ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by civil war.

Amnesty International has urged the junta to allow aid groups to enter freely, noting the country’s damaged health infrastructure.

Thailand

In neighboring Thailand, tremors from the quake caused a 30-story construction site near Chatuchak Park in Bangkok to collapse.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, and rescue operations continue for the 81 individuals trapped under the debris.

The building belonged to the national audit office, had been under construction for three years, and cost over two billion Thai baht (£45m).

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared an “emergency zone” in Bangkok following the collapse, and rescue crews are working to clear the rubble.

Rescue Efforts and International Response

Rescue teams in Myanmar and Thailand work around the clock to find survivors.

In Bangkok, heavy machinery, including cranes and drills, is being deployed to clear debris.

However, rescue operations in Myanmar face challenges due to damaged infrastructure, ongoing conflict, and power outages.

The international community has pledged support, with aid organizations such as the International Rescue Committee and the Red Cross mobilizing resources.

However, the accurate scale of the disaster remains uncertain as communication lines are down in several affected areas.

Experts warn that more aftershocks could follow, urging residents to remain cautious. In Bangkok, regional governor Chadchart Sittipunt has advised citizens to stay alert and avoid damaged buildings.

The earthquake is one of the most devastating in recent years, shocking Southeast Asia.