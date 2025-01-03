Police Rescue Two Robbery Suspects from Mob in Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has rescued two robbery suspects from being lynched by a mob in Gauraka, Tafa Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson on Thursday, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the incident occurred on December 29, 2024, when the suspects, along with others, allegedly blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway near the Chachi community and robbed motorcycle riders.

Police patrol teams from Tafa and Gauraka divisions responded to the scene after receiving information about the incident.

They arrested two suspects Yau Alidu, 45, from Rogo, Kano State, and Basiru Dauda, 33, from Sabon-Gari, Kaduna State with the help of local residents.

The suspects, who were injured by the mob, were rescued and taken into custody along with a Mercedes Benz vehicle (registration number RSH 365 HX) used in the crime.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to the robbery and identified a third accomplice, Ibrahim, who managed to escape.

Two stolen motorcycles and cash totaling N70,000 were recovered, and the victims, who were en route to Katsina State, identified the suspects.

The police confirmed that the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.

