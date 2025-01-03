Frenkie de Jong Opens Up on Barcelona Disappointment and Future Uncertainty

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has expressed his disappointment with the club’s lack of success since his arrival four years ago.

In an interview with VI, De Jong admitted that he had expected to win more trophies, revealing that he had anticipated at least double the number of titles he has actually won.

De Jong, who joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019, has won a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup during his time at the club. However, he had envisioned a more successful period, saying, “I expected at least double, so that disappoints me.” The Dutch international acknowledged that unforeseen events can occur, stating, “Things happen on the road you can’t predict.”

Despite his disappointment, De Jong emphasized that his desire to stay at Barcelona is not solely driven by his comfortable life off the pitch. “People think I want to stay at Barça forever because life outside football is so good here, and it IS good… but it’s less important to what happens on the pitch,” he clarified. De Jong made it clear that his priority is to compete at the highest level and contribute to the team’s success.

The midfielder’s future at Barcelona has been the subject of speculation, with his contract renewal being widely discussed in the media. However, De Jong downplayed the issue, saying, “My contract renewal is an issue for the papers here, but for me it’s NOT.” He reiterated that his focus is on playing football, and he will consider his options once the club expresses their intentions.

De Jong also opened up about the challenges he faced during his ankle injury, describing it as the most difficult year of his career. “In the beginning phase of my ankle injury, I was busy with my ankle DAY AND NIGHT,” he revealed. The Dutch international admitted that he had to constantly monitor his ankle’s progress, saying, “As soon as I woke up, I’d immediately feel it: Has it gotten bigger? Is there a reaction?”

