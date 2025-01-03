NSCDC FCT Command Intensifies Fight Against Infrastructure Vandalism

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has increased efforts to combat the vandalism of critical infrastructure and public assets.

In a recent operation, six individuals suspected of vandalizing public property were arrested.

While addressing the press on Thursday, the Commandant of the FCT NSCDC, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, emphasized his commitment to enhancing surveillance and enforcement measures to protect essential national assets.

He highlighted that these efforts are crucial for minimizing the harmful effects of such crimes on public well-being and economic development in the Federal Capital Territory.

This operation underscores the NSCDC’s determination to address the rising issue of infrastructure vandalism in the FCT.

