OpenAI, FDA in Talks Over Using AI to Help Review Drugs

OpenAI has been meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to talk about how artificial intelligence could help improve the way drugs are reviewed.

The discussions, which were recently reported by Wired, focused on a project known as cderGPT, believed to be designed for use by the Center for Drug Evaluation.

This FDA department handles the regulation of both prescription and over-the-counter drugs in the country.

The idea behind these meetings is to explore how AI can make certain parts of the drug approval process faster.

Drug development is known to take several years, often more than a decade, before a product is fully approved.

With AI involved, the hope is to reduce delays near the final stages of evaluation, which can sometimes slow things down even after clinical trials.

Although the talks are still ongoing, it’s been reported that people connected to Elon Musk’s DOGE group have also joined the discussions.

While many experts see AI as a useful tool for speeding up medical research and approvals, concerns remain.

Some people worry about how accurate and safe AI systems can be when used in sensitive areas like medicine.

Still, the effort shows how both tech companies and government agencies are trying to find ways to use AI in real-world areas, including healthcare, where better speed and efficiency can save lives.