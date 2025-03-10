Nigerian Christian Leader Calls for Hope Amid Hunger and Insecurity

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has expressed deep concern over the worsening conditions in Nigeria, where citizens are struggling with hunger and insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the opening Mass of the 2025 first plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria in Abuja, themed “Jubilee of Hope: A Light for a New Nigeria,” Archbishop Okoh highlighted the urgent need to address the suffering of Nigerians.

“Our country has been in a state of hopelessness and despair for a long time,” he said. “Many people are at their breaking point, while others have completely lost hope due to extreme hunger, poverty, insecurity, and disease.”

He urged Nigerians to turn to God, strengthen their faith, and reflect on their relationships with one another in accordance with God’s will.

The cleric called for bold leadership to combat the “level of wickedness” in society and restore hope for a better Nigeria. He emphasized that the Church remains a source of guidance, promoting justice, unity, and renewal in the country.

Archbishop Okoh praised the Catholic Church’s commitment to social justice, truth, and equity, stating that its efforts continue to inspire positive change.

He encouraged Nigerians to stay united and committed to building a nation where love, peace, and justice prevail.

He also noted that CAN, which was co-founded by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria in 1976, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026.