Ex-PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Ali Jajari Condemns Demolition of 5,000 Homes in Borno

The 2023 PDP gubernatorial candidate in Borno State, Mohammed Ali Jajari, has criticized the ongoing demolition of over 5,000 houses by the state government on Saturday night.

He described the move as a forced displacement of thousands of families without proper consideration for their rights and well-being.

Jajari expressed concern over the suffering this decision will cause for the affected residents, many of whom are already dealing with insecurity, displacement, and economic struggles.

He condemned the government’s actions, arguing that evicting people without providing alternative housing or adequate compensation is both unfair and contrary to the principles of good governance.

He said, “While the government is quick to carry out demolitions, it must also show compassion and empathy for the people of Borno. Leadership is about protecting and prioritizing the welfare of the citizens, not just enforcing authority.”

Jajari acknowledged the importance of urban development but stressed that such actions should respect the dignity and welfare of the people.

He urged the state government to rethink its approach, consult with stakeholders, and ensure proper resettlement plans are in place before taking such drastic steps.

