Police Bust Major Fake Fertiliser Operation in Bauchi, Arrest Five Suspects

The Bauchi State Police Command has shut down a large illegal fertiliser production and distribution network. Five suspects were arrested, and police recovered fake fertiliser, counterfeit herbicides, and equipment used for the illegal operation.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Police Public Relations Officer CSP Ahmed Wakil said the crackdown began after reliable intelligence was received on May 10, 2025.

Officers arrested Muhammad Abubakar at his home in Magaji Quarters, Bauchi. He was found with six bags of suspected fake fertiliser and 46 bottles of counterfeit herbicides.

A search of his home uncovered more items including 38 empty cartons of various herbicides, 14 NPK sacks, 9 Indorama sacks, a jerrycan, five spoons, charcoal stoves, plastic bags, and sacks filled with Ztars and lambda powder.

During questioning, Muhammad Abubakar confessed to making the fake products and named his neighbour, Abubakar Umar, as a partner.

Following another tip on May 14, police raided a shop on Gombe Road owned by 32-year-old Anas Abubakar. There, they found 44.5 bags of adulterated fertiliser.

Anas admitted that he used moulded kaolin sourced from 24 year-old Abdulrahaman Muhammad of Bakaro Quarters to mix with urea to make the fake products. Abdulrahaman denied selling finished products but admitted to supplying raw materials.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 27-year-old Ziya’u Bala of Gudum Hausawa, who directed police to an illegal production site in Natsira Hamlet, Kangere Village.

There, police discovered about 100 bags and heaps of fake fertiliser. Additional raids revealed two more illegal sites run by Sama’ila Abdullahi, 34, and Mujahid Abdullahi, 32, in the same area.

In total, police recovered 44 bags and heaps of fake fertiliser, 100 bags of moulded kaolin, 12 bags of fertiliser, and a bag of urea from the scene. Equipment used in the production process was also seized.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Omolori Aliyu, assured the public that everyone involved will face prosecution once investigations are complete.