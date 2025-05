Hamdiyyah Sharif, a vocal critic of Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has gone missing.

Her lawyer, Abba Hikima, announced her disappearance in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to him, Hamdiyyah left her home to buy food in Sokoto on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. but has not been seen since.

Barrister Hikima confirmed that the Sokoto State Police Command has been notified about the situation.