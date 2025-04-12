Plateau Will Rise Again- Gov Mutfwang Vows Justice, Memorials After Deadly Attacks

Amid grief and devastation, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang stood before a mass grave in Bokkos and pledged that the victims of recent brutal attacks “will not be forgotten.”

In a powerful address, he announced plans for a memorial and rolled out a bold recovery strategy centered on justice, resettlement, and security.

Touring ravaged communities in Bokkos and Mangu LGAs, the Governor denounced the illegal occupation of land by individuals building homes with looted materials.

“This is not only unacceptable; it is unlawful,” he said in Tyop, Mangu, revealing that a full land audit and verification of claims would begin immediately.

At St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church, now a shelter for the displaced, Mutfwang saluted the resilience of survivors: “You will not remain displaced for long. Help is on the way.”

He directed security forces to conduct the land audit with “fairness, firmness, and justice,” warning that Plateau’s renowned hospitality must never be mistaken for a license to encroach.

“Plateau will rise again,” he declared with conviction. “Not by violence, but by resilience. Not by fear, but by faith. Not by division, but by unity.”