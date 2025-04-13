CSOs Demand Greater Transparency and Accountability in Nigeria’s Security Operations

A coalition of civil society organisations in Katsina State has called for urgent reforms to enhance transparency and accountability within the nation’s security architecture.

This was made known in a statement released to journalists in Katsina on Saturday. The statement was jointly signed by the coalition’s Chairman, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, and Secretary, Kabir Shehu.

According to the group, a viral video currently circulating on social media features Maj.-Ahmed Lawal-Ibrahim (Rtd), Commander of C-Watch in Dandume Local Government Area, making weighty allegations regarding military activities in the region.

“The content of this video has sparked widespread concern among citizens and underscores the urgent need for transparency and accountability within our national security framework.”

The coalition said the disturbing claims made by the retired senior officer should not be ignored, especially given the persistent wave of kidnappings and armed banditry afflicting the state—even during the dry season when such incidents are expected to reduce.

“We therefore call upon President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Executive Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina, and national and state houses of assembly to initiate a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the claims presented in the video.

“Such an inquiry is essential to uphold the integrity of our security institutions and to maintain public trust in the fight against insecurity in the state,” the statement continued.

The coalition stressed that, if confirmed, the allegations could point to serious flaws in operational procedures and oversight mechanisms within the security system.

“It is imperative that our leaders address these concerns promptly to prevent further erosion of confidence in our security apparatus.

“We urge the aforementioned officials to launch an independent investigation, establish a panel comprising members from various sectors, including CSOs, to ensure an unbiased review of the allegations.

“To also ensure transparency, keep the public informed about the progress and findings of the investigation to foster trust and credibility.

“They should also implement reforms, should the allegations be validated, take immediate corrective actions to address the identified issues and prevent future occurrences.”

Furthermore, the coalition emphasized the importance of safeguarding individuals who come forward with relevant information.

It noted that protecting whistleblowers would not only ensure their safety but also encourage others to speak up in the interest of justice and national security.

“The security and well-being of the citizens are paramount, therefore addressing these allegations with seriousness, will demonstrate a commitment to justice and the rule of law.

“We stand united in our demand for accountability and await prompt action from our leaders.

“This write up reflects the collective voice of concerned citizens advocating for transparency and justice,” the coalition concluded.