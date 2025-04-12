Close Menu
    advert
    Subscribe

    Tinubu Mourns Passing of Ex-Super Eagles Coach Christian Chukwu

    0
    By on News, Sports
    Muslim-Muslim Ticket Has Not Benefited The Muslim Community– Shari’a Council
    President Bola Tinubu

    President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Super Eagles coach Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday at 74.

    In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu joined the football community in honoring Chukwu, calling him “a symbol of excellence and patriotism.”

    “Christian Chukwu brought joy to millions, mentored a generation, and stood as a pillar of Nigerian sportsmanship,” the statement read. “His legacy lives on through the trophies he won and the lives he touched.”

    Chukwu famously captained Nigeria to victory in the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.