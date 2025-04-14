Plateau Killings: Obi Visits Bokkos, Donates ₦7.5m to Attack Victims

Former Labour Party presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Monday visited Bokkos in Plateau State to sympathize with victims of recent brutal attacks that left dozens dead and entire communities displaced.

Sharing details via his official X handle, Obi revealed he journeyed from Abuja to Jos and onward to Bokkos, where he met with survivors, including displaced children.

Condemning the violence as “senseless killings,” Obi decried the loss of innocent lives “in a nation not at war” and urged urgent action to restore peace and security.

He expressed solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau, offering condolences to grieving families.

During the visit, Obi donated ₦7.5 million to aid displaced children, support their education, and address immediate needs.

The former governor of Anambra state also highlighted earlier efforts by the Obidient Movement, including the provision of a borehole at the IDP camp.

“This is a time for leadership rooted in compassion,” Obi said. “Nigerians should not have to live in fear or abandon their homes.”