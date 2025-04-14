Police, NSCDC, Agunechemba Launch ‘Operation Zero’ to Tackle Kidnapping and Violent Crimes in Anambra

Ahead of the Easter celebrations, the Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and other security agencies in Anambra State launched a joint security operation on Monday, codenamed ‘Operation Udo ga-achi—zero kidnapping and other violent crimes’.

The security operation also involves the Nigerian Army from 302 Artillery Regiment (GS), the Navy from the Naval Outpost, the Department of State Service, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Anambra State Vigilante, and the citizens of the state.

It is an intelligence-driven exercise, with Stop-and-Search operations, targeted patrols by Joint Security, and operators posted to identify locations with Armored Personnel Carriers on alert to respond to untoward situations.

Perfoming the official launch of the operation at the Amawbia Flyover bridge, the State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu said the initiative came about after a review and evaluation of policing capabilities to nip in the bud, serious crimes like armed robbery, kidnapping, and other related situations, especially within this Easter period and beyond.

Orutugu said the Police, as the lead agency in internal security, have embedded the operation as a proactive template to assuage the people’s fear of the unknown and encourage them to come home en masse for the festive period.

He commended all sister security agencies and the Anambra people who have resolved to work with the security agencies in sharing information that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of kidnappers and other criminals.

“The Security Forces are now more motivated, as the operation will give them a more coordinated approach to reclaiming the public space. It will also serve as a daily brief to always re-strategize as the operation unfolds.

“Furthermore, various Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as well as other Security Formations/Security agencies have been directed to conduct massive raids on identified criminal flashpoints and hot spots within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

“This strategic move is aimed at dislodging criminal elements. It will also assist the security agencies to stay ahead of criminal threats and reinforce public confidence, as well as ensuring the continued safety and security of all residents.

“To this end, we have a Joint Security Information Room for Ndi Anambra to report any suspicious activity. The numbers are: Police – 07039194332; NDLEA – 09136832679; NSCDC – 08066769442; FRSC – 122; Anambra State Vigilantes – 511 and 122,” he said.

The Anambra Police boss, while seeking the cooperation of Ndi Anambra and its residents, also said the Operatives have been fully briefed to be civil to members of the public.

He commended the State Government and good-spirited Anambra people for their goodwill in fixing some of the Operational vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers of the police.

In his remarks, the Anambra State NSCDC Commandant, Maku Olatunde, said the joint effort underscored the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors before, during, and after the Easter Celebration.

He said the operation, in collaboration with other sister security agencies, will leverage the combined expertise and resources of participating agencies to tackle insurgency, kidnapping, and neutralize the threat posed by hoodlums.

According to him, there have been recent reports of isolated incidents of security gaps, which have raised significant concern among residents and security agencies, necessitating the rollout of operations in and around the state to smoke out criminal elements.

Commandant Maku, while reiterating his warning to hooligans, misfits, agitators, troublemakers, and vandals to stay away from the state or face retribution, enjoined citizens to be law-abiding and cooperate with law enforcement agencies as they work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in Anambra State.