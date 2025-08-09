Menu
Phone Thieves Caught Behind Radio Kano as Residents Decry Rising Crime

News
By: Hassan Haruna

There was drama on Friday night in Kano when suspected phone thieves were apprehended behind the Radio Kano building. According to eyewitnesses, the suspects were caught by residents who, in a fit of anger, set fire to the tricycle they were using.
The incident is the latest in a disturbing wave of phone-snatching cases across Kano State. Many residents say the situation has reached alarming levels, with crimes often committed in broad daylight or late at night.
Local sources told The News Chronicle via WhatsApp on Saturday that the previous week alone, phone snatchers killed two people in separate incidents across the state. One of the victims was reportedly a media aide to the Kano State Governor.
Community members blame the rising crime rate largely on unemployment and economic hardship. Many young people, they say, are turning to criminal activities as a means of survival.
Security experts have urged the government to intensify patrols, create more job opportunities, and implement vocational training programs to address the root causes of the problem.
Residents, meanwhile, are calling for urgent action before the situation spirals further out of control.
Hassan Haruna
