Borno Police Reinforcing Security in Limankara, Gwoza LGA

News
By: Hassan Haruna

Date:

The Borno State Police Command has stepped up security in Limankara, Gwoza Local Government Area, by deploying more officers and equipment to the area.
In a press release obtained by The News on Saturday, the Borno State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, directed an increase in the number of personnel stationed in Limankara to strengthen security operations and improve response time.
The reinforcement team, led by ACP Ibrahim O. Muhammed, Commander of the Crack Squad Maiduguri, included operatives from the Crack Squad and Police Mobile Force units 53 PMF and 6 PMF.
 This move aims to strengthen security presence, prevent criminal activities, and reassure residents of the police’s commitment to protecting lives and property.
The Command also called on residents to assist security efforts by providing timely information and cooperating with officers. emergency Contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293
© 2025 The News Chronicle.

