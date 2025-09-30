PFI 3.0 Set to End Import Dependence –MOFI

The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has pledged to sustain ongoing strategic reforms under the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI) 3.0, with the goal of ensuring seamless operations across the country throughout the year.

This commitment was highlighted in Abuja on Tuesday through a statement issued by the Executive Director, Portfolio, Mr. Tajudeen Ahmed.

According to the statement obtained by The News Chronicle, Dr. Armstrong Takang, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOFI, explained that the reforms would enhance affordability, improve cost efficiency, and strengthen monitoring systems to prevent diversion and hoarding.

He noted that the new phase prioritizes local sourcing of inputs with a clear agenda to expand domestic production in the coming years. He stressed that the shift would “strengthen the country’s agro-industrial base and reduce reliance on unpredictable imports.”

Takang disclosed that MOFI will assume operational management of the programme from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) by November 2025.

“This transition is expected to strengthen governance and provide seamless continuity as the programme enters its next, more ambitious phase. The PFI 3.0 central mission remains providing Nigerian farmers with timely, affordable, and reliable access to fertilizer, and the system is now more resilient and dependable, giving farmers confidence in consistent supply,” he said.

He further noted that the focus of the programme “extends beyond mere volumes. We are meticulously building a system that can insulate farmers from global market shocks and instill the confidence needed for long-term agricultural planning. We see the PFI as a prime example of public–private collaboration that can solve complex national challenges, and its future is a testament to Nigeria’s capacity for strategic reform.”

Takang highlighted that between 2021 and 2024, more than 4.5 million metric tonnes of finished fertilizer had been produced locally, while cumulative output since inception had exceeded 128 million bags delivered directly to farmers nationwide.

He pointed out that the Fertilizer Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) confirmed the expansion of blending plants across the country, with the number now exceeding 90 facilities and a combined capacity of 13 million metric tonnes.

“This capacity is a critical asset in ensuring fertilizer is consistently available for our farmers, bringing it closer to their farms and reducing transportation costs,” he added.

While acknowledging farmers’ concerns about rising prices in recent years, Takang clarified that these were driven largely by foreign exchange volatility and global raw material costs rather than local shortages.

“To address these external pressures, the PFI is preparing for its third phase, PFI 3.0, which was endorsed at the August 2025 stakeholder roundtable in Abuja,” he said.

He also disclosed that from 2022 to 2025, 48 vessels had delivered vital raw materials for fertilizer blending, while 10 additional vessels in 2025 alone accounted for over 560,000 metric tonnes of inputs received at Nigerian ports.

According to him, this steady inflow is ensuring robust production and laying the groundwork for stability and continuity in Nigeria’s fertilizer supply chain.

The Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, launched in 2016, was designed by the Federal Government to guarantee farmers access to high-quality fertilizer at affordable prices, thereby strengthening food security and agricultural productivity nationwide.