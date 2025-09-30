Apprehend Arise TV Anchor, Somtoochukwu’s killers, Soludo tells Police

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately arrest the killers of Anambra-born, Miss Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was brutally killed during an armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja in the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025.

The late Miss Somtoochukwu was, before her death, a News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer with ARISE News Channel, Abuja.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Tuesday, Soludo expressed profound sadness and a deep sense of loss over the heartbreaking news.

The governor eulogised Miss Maduagwu, fondly called Sommie, as a shining star, whose light has been prematurely extinguished.

He observed that at just 29 years old, the deceased had already distinguished herself as a lawyer-turned News Anchor, Reporter, and Producer with ARISE News Channel, where her vibrant voice and professional excellence connected with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

“A lawyer by training and a journalist by passion, Sommie exemplified the industrious and excellence-driven spirit for which Anambra indigenes are renowned,” Soludo said.

The Governor also lamented that the circumstances of her death, cut down in the prime of her youth and career by criminal elements, is not only a personal tragedy to her family but a loss to Anambra State, the journalism profession, and indeed the entire nation.

He lamented, “That such a promising young woman, who worked diligently to inform and educate the public, should meet such a violent and senseless end is deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

The governor, on behalf of the Government, and the entire people of Anambra State, commiserated with the deceased’s parents, siblings, extended family members, friends, colleagues at ARISE News Channel, and all who knew and loved her.

He also called on the Nigeria Police Force to conduct a thorough, swift, and transparent investigation into this heinous crime and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice expeditiously.