Peter Obi’ One Term: The Truth Behind It

There is this spirit of destructive change that seems to be following Obi. A change that makes him look like a liar who thrives on falsehood to attract attention. In 2023 when the Obi-dient movement evolved and Obi’ political values and philosophy became the talking point, it seemed he was kidding, a lie that meant to warm himself to the hearts of people, so they thought.

Many gave him no chance, dismissed him with a wave of hand and described him as one under the euphoria of a political seesaw. He was called all manner of names, seen as a powerless force, without no structure, rambling only on social media with no electoral value.

Like an electric ant, he bit them, juggled sense into them and opened their blind eyes to his undermined force which today is surging and bulldozing his way into a political never do without effigy; a bride any party that desires victory and visibility would pay any price to have in their team.

He came, against the belief and acceptance of many and revolutionalized how politics should be played. It was him that made it a common knowledge that politics with values, integrity, competence,morals etc is possible without stains and skeleton in ones cupboard.

In 2023 he came with a political theory that says that political marksmanship, influence on the masses and their organic fellowership is possible without giving “shishi”. They thought he was high on something, deluded and politically a neophyte. Today that theory is gaining traction, one of his thriving political masterstrokes that none of his political opponents could stand shoulder to shoulder.

He is the master there, trailing the blaze, throttling with velocity while others filing behind wobbling, panting with envy, bad blood, overreaching themselves in desperation to undermine a rock who is irrepressible.

Obi’ one single tenure seems a joke to many. It seems a ploy to get want he wants many would have thought. But the truth is Obi isn’t saying anything novel. Our politicians have been giving the poor masses one single tenure of four years. It has been 8 for 4. Obasanjo gave you 8 for 4. Jonathan equally gave 7 for 4, Buhari didn’t miss out in this 8 for 4. They all had their second terms of 8years, two years in each of the two tenures for governance while the remaining two years in each of the two tenures for their political campaigns.

They have all these while been short changing us, giving us two years out of the four years in every tenure. What Obi just did as he usual does is to bring integrity, credibility, value, morals and truthfulness to the whole tenure saga. He is saying, I am giving Nigeria 4 years for 4 years. I am giving the poor masses exactly what they bought online, not delivering something different from what they ordered. He is saying my one term of fours would be an equivalent of 8 years of other previous governments . He is saying I would dedicate the entire four years to massive, delibrate, strategic, purposeful and progressive governance with zero tolerance of distractions of mid year political campaign.

He is saying four years of intentional and well structured development framework, would position Nigerins on the race lane that would give Nigerians breath of fresh air. He is saying, four years single term of a mission and vision orientated leader is far better than an eight years of two tenures of a lacklustre and ostentatiously extravagant leader.

What Nigeria needs now isn’t a messiah that would turn water into wine, walk on water, bring coin from the belle of a fish for infrastuctral development , feed Nigerians with two loaves of bread and five fishes in the manner Jesus did

Obi isn’t and can’t be that Jesus brand of mesaiah . What Nigerians need is the messiah in the manner of Nehemaiah whose passion to rebuilt the broken and dilapidated walls of his nation was obsessive, working with one hand and at same time wading off invaders of corrupt minds, whose integrity was zero and sense of patrotism waned and shrivelled, the mould of messaiship which Obi perfectly fits in.

Let those who are beefing him, using him as their campaign material continue, Obi is large and irrepresible, with a brand character, too loud to be silenced. He is like that golden horse, already gallopping into his destiny path, bolting the staple now, a mere waste of time. He is like a moon, shining with an usual radiation, trying to cover him, a mere act in futility. He is a political flood and tsunami, already surging with a momentum that is massive, standing against him can be nothing less suicidal.

This Administration has done two years of dotted governance to the best of their ability. The next two years would be for election campaigns as usual. Expect no serious governance after the second year. That is how it is. But Obi is saying though that is how it is (de-facto), but that is not how it should be (De-jure). He is bringing a change as usual, creatively destructive. Many wouldn’t like him for that and the shouts and chants of crucify him from the holes and dens of lions, wolves and hyena increasing by day. Their voices certainly would be coarsed with no positive impact. He has become a bug latching on the very sensitive part of their private bodies, what to do with him, their greatest nightmare.

Jarlathuche@gmail.com