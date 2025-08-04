Óhaneze Condemns Proposed March By VDM Over Murdered Anambra Entrepreneur, Cites Security Reasons

The Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide in Anambra State has cautioned celebrity, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, VDM, over his comments regarding the burial of an Anambra-based entrepreneur, Martins Onyekesi, who gunmen murdered in June, 2025.

The late Onyekesi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of a fish business, known as Fish Magnet, was shot and kidnapped in his Ezinifite-Okpuno residence, and despite the family allegedly paying a N10 million naira ransom, he eventually died after release.

TNC can confirm that VeryDarkMan is already in Anambra, to attend the candlelight procession for the deceased businessman scheduled for Tuesday.

In a recent video intercepted by TNC correspondent in Awka, VDM was seen telling his fans how he would be buried if he comes to Anambra and is killed.

But, in an exclusive chat with our correspondent on Monday, the Anambra State President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu expressed dismay at the comments of the celebrity, saying the state is not exactly in the light it is being painted.

Condemning the killing of the young entrepreneur, Fish Magnet, Mazi Okpalaezeukwu welcomed all those coming for the candlelight procession in his honor, urging them to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, and avoid acts or utterances that can heat up the polity.

“It is a very sad and pathetic situation we encountered in the unprovoked and brutal killing of the hardworking young man, who has formed a great hope for his family, Anambra people and Nigerians alike, especially in the area of food security; and many other victims of the hydra-headed monster that has befallen us.

“Anambra, both indigenes and residents, regrettably acknowledge the fair share of the national insecurity in Nigeria and beyond; and we are assiduously working with the appropriate quarters, especially the state government and security agencies to curb and check the menace of insecurity in our state,” he said.

The Anambra Ohaneze leader noted with concern the video of VeryDarkMan(VDM), telling his fans how to bury him if he gets killed in Anambra, describing such utterances as misguided and demanding its outright withdrawal.

He said that while Anambra is facing a peculiar security challenge, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group cannot allow any effort to demarket the state with insinuations and mockery of death and sit-at-home.

“We live here in Anambra state. This is not the first time VDM has come to Anambra State. It is unpatriotic and politically-motivated to incite our people and de-market Anambra State and South East with the insinuations and mockery of ‘sit at home and death’.

“This is an election year. Tensions are already high, and we cannot sit back and watch politicians use VeryDarkMan to destabilize and provoke unrest in Anambra State.

“We therefore condemn any form of unguided march in the name of Candlelight procession. This is to ensure adequate security and retain the existing stability in the state. The candlelight procession should be done in an enclosed and protected location in order to maximize impact and serve the purpose,” he said.

Okpalaezeukwu called on the Governor of the State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and the security agencies, to rise to the occasion and take responsibility by providing a suitable venue such as Ekwueme Square for the candlelight procession and also provide adequate security for all attending.

He maintained that security is everybody’s business as no one is immune to insecurity, urging people of the state not to play politics with the security of lives and property.