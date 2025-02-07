Peter Obi Demands Transparency in Nigeria’s ₦54 Trillion Budget of Restoration

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has raised concerns over the recent increase in Nigeria’s Budget of Restoration to ₦54 trillion, questioning the lack of a detailed expenditure breakdown to justify the surge.

Obi made his position known in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the nation’s fiscal management.

According to Obi, while the government has provided details on the sources of the increased revenue, there has been no corresponding disclosure of how these funds will be allocated.

He stressed that Nigerians deserve to know how the resources generated from them are being spent to ensure they contribute meaningfully to national development and the well-being of citizens.

“Such expenditures should be directed toward critical areas of development; education, healthcare, security, and poverty alleviation,” Obi stated, adding that these sectors remain fundamental to the country’s progress. He warned that without clear accountability, funds meant for development could be mismanaged or diverted, further deepening Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

The former Anambra State governor also pointed out that Nigerians are yet to receive a detailed account of the execution and expenditures of the Renewed Hope budget, which was passed in December 2023. He stressed that before moving forward with the 2025 budget, there must be a proper assessment of how the previous allocations were utilized.

Obi called on the National Assembly to take responsibility by obtaining and making public the full details of the 2024 Renewed Hope budget. He argued that such transparency is crucial not only for accountability but also for learning from past fiscal policies and making informed decisions that would benefit the country in the long run.

“As we work towards passing the Budget of Restoration for 2025, let us uphold openness, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people,” Obi urged. He reminded lawmakers and policymakers that the decisions they make today will shape the future of the country and the generations to come.

