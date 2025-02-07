Nigeria to Have 67 States and Capital Now? – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has proposed the creation of new states in Nigeria on Thursday, February 6. The proposal was presented during a plenary session by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu. The committee, chaired by Kalu, suggested adding six states in the North Central, four in the North East, five in the North West, five in the South East, four in the South-South, and seven in the South West. If the National Assembly approved Nigeria’s total number of states would rise to 67, surpassing the 50 states in the U.S.

2. The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun placements and payments for 10,000 beneficiaries of its Youth Internship Scheme, a one-year practical training program aimed at empowering young people in the Niger Delta. Over 3.2 million applicants registered, and the selection process was conducted transparently to ensure fairness. The NDDC has also created a digital database to tailor youth programs based on skills and qualifications. The NDDC partnered with KPMG to enhance governance, which provided a Governance Advisory Report to improve transparency. The Commission expressed gratitude to stakeholders and reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

3. Brazil has enacted a new federal law restricting smartphone use in schools, similar to U.S. and European measures. Signed by President Lula in January, the law applies to both public and private schools and limits phone use in classrooms and hallways. Exceptions exist for educational purposes, accessibility, and health needs, with schools setting specific storage rules. Before the law, most of Brazil’s states had already imposed some restrictions, but enforcement was inconsistent. Public support for the ban grew, with surveys showing most Brazilians believed smartphones harmed students’ concentration and social interactions. Porto Seguro School in São Paulo had already banned phones in classrooms and expanded restrictions this year to hallways, requiring students to store devices in lockers. The school cited improved focus and social engagement among students. The government justifies the law to protect students’ mental and physical health. Brazil has one of the world’s highest smartphone usage rates, with over 258 million devices in a country of 203 million people. The move follows global trends, with countries like China and France implementing similar bans to address concerns over bullying, anxiety, and reduced learning focus.

4. On Thursday, February 6, 2025, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders—one imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another addressing “anti-Christian bias.” The ICC order enforces financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their families who assist in ICC investigations of U.S. citizens or allies. This move comes after the ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. The warrants, also targeting Hamas leaders, were condemned by U.S. officials, including then-President Joe Biden. While the U.S. and Israel are not ICC members, the warrants complicate travel to the court’s 124 signatory nations. The second executive order establishes a task force, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, to address “anti-Christian bias.” Trump announced this initiative at an event linked to the National Prayer Breakfast. This is not Trump’s first action against the ICC; he previously sanctioned its personnel during his first term over an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

5. The U.S. has seized a second plane linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced. This follows a similar seizure in September 2024 of a Venezuelan aircraft in the Dominican Republic. Rubio stated on X that the Dassault Falcon 200EX (tail number YV-3360) was used to evade U.S. sanctions and launder money. Initially purchased by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA, in 2017, the aircraft violated U.S. sanctions by being serviced with American parts. The U.S. vowed to continue countering efforts by the Maduro regime to bypass sanctions in coordination with regional partners.

6. Former Minister of Women Affairs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye re-entered Nollywood months after being dismissed from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet on October 24, 2024. She announced her return on February 5, 2025, sharing a link to her new 40-minute film, Hatred, which features Sorochi Onyekwere, Onyi Maduegbunam, Ifunanya Nwobi, and Kachi Obimma. Kennedy-Ohanenye, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and former politician, has a history in the film industry. She has produced movies like Mama Onboard, The Senator, The Governor, and The President and acted alongside Nollywood veterans in Saving My Marriage and Royal Ploy. Beyond entertainment, she remains active in law, real estate, and education, running Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye & Co. and the Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye Academy.

7. Veteran Nollywood actor and academic Dr. Columbus Irosanga has passed away, as announced by actress Hilda Dokubo on social media. His death has sparked widespread reactions, with many mourning his loss. Dr. Irosanga was a senior lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, where he trained aspiring actors. He was known for his roles in movies like Isakaba (2003) and 7 Kilometre (2015) and his portrayal of ‘Eyes of the Gods.’ Beyond acting, he contributed to projects that showcased Nigerian culture, including Amanyanabo, The Eagle King, which was filmed in his hometown of Okrika.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...