PDP will soon go hungry, Uzodinma mocks opposition party

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his reaction to the defection of his Ebonyi counterpart, Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He spoke with reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The former Senator said politicians who decide to remain in the opposition will be ‘hungry’.

The governor said anyone who believes in Nigeria and has a pan-Nigeria attitude should “go for a national party”.

“If you are not with the national party, and you choose to be in opposition, of course, you will continue to fast until God answers your prayers.”

Uzodinma further highlighted the benefit of being in the platform controlling the centre.

“What it will take us to solve certain problems may be different from what it will take somebody who is not very close to the source of authority to solve his problems.”

He insisted that there is no comparison in what people in the opposition and those in the ruling party will get.

The Imo helmsman urged Igbos to see reason and join the APC.

He expressed optimism that more stakeholders in the region will get on board, disclosing that they have been convincing people to do so.