PDP Slams Former SGF Babachir Lawal, Calls Him a Political Burden

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the claim by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, that the party is an “incurable virus” and unfit for a 2027 political coalition.

The PDP described Lawal’s statement as baseless, saying his time in office was marked more by controversies than meaningful achievements. The party also accused him of speaking out of political frustration and irrelevance.

The PDP’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, responded through his media aide, Yusuf Dingyadi, on Wednesday night.

The statement came after Lawal suggested that the PDP should not be considered for any opposition alliance in 2027, claiming the party was beyond redemption.

The PDP maintained that it remains a strong and viable political force in Nigeria.