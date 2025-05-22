Global Expansion: Dangote Signs Exclusivity Agreement with Vinmar to Ship Polypropylene to World Market

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals also signed a record-breaking distribution agreement with global chemical distributor Vinmar Company, Premier Product Marketing LLC.

The deal is an exclusive one in which the freshly manufactured polypropylene will be exported to international markets outside the African continent. This is a huge step towards the company’s global master plan.

This was followed by the manufacture of polypropylene in Dangote’s Lekki, Lagos titan behemoth refinery and petrochemical complex. The INNOVENE technology petrochemical complex by INEOS is also capable of manufacturing quality polypropylene, which is used in various industries such as packaging, automobiles, buildings, and apparel.

Fatima Aliko Dangote, Group Executive Director Commercial Operations, Dangote Group, reiterated that the alliance can put the Group’s products on the world map. She was assured that Dangote Polypropylene would be as sought after worldwide as other Dangote products because of its quality.

Vinmar CEO Vishal Goradia described this deal as an extension of Vinmar’s long-term collaboration with the Dangote Group. Vinmar, according to him, is honored to lead the global roll-out of Dangote Polypropylene and use its global distribution platform to lead the product’s development.

In the Ibeju-Lekki industrial area, the $2 billion petrochemical complex will produce as much as 900,000 metric tonnes of polypropylene annually in 77 different products. Its revenues will earn as much as $1.2 billion annually, which is how large foreign makers of vital industrial and consumer items based on polypropylene are.

Besides profitability, this kind of growth also acted as a model for Nigeria’s non-oil export and drove the nation further into global industrial supply chains. This alliance also supports Dangote Group’s ambitious vision of creating a long-term global brand in Africa.

With increased global industrial plastic demand, this alliance puts Dangote at the forefront of the world’s industrial demands and shifts Nigeria’s industrial capacities and revenues to the forefront.