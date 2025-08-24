PDP loses over 5,000 members to ADC in Lagos 

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, retired Capt. Tunji Shelle, has formally parted ways with the party, announcing his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The News Chronicle gathered that Shelle made the move on Saturday alongside other PDP stalwarts and some members of the Labour Party, during an affirmation ceremony held in Lagos.

Among the prominent figures who defected with him were former PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) member, Dr. Abimbola Ogunkelu; another former state chairman, Chief Muritala Ashorobi; PDP Vice Chairman (Lagos East), Tai Benedict; former Youth Leader, Chief Niyi Adams; and ex-South West Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran.

They were officially received into the ADC fold by the party’s National Secretary, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, along with other national leaders.

Explaining the reasons for their exit, Shelle accused the PDP of “gross indiscipline and endless crises,” adding that the inability of its leadership to curb “destabilising activities” by some national figures forced them to seek a new political platform.

He specifically took a swipe at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, accusing him of undermining the party while covertly advancing the interests of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shelle declared: “Wike cannot hijack the party and the rest of us continue to look as if we are helpless or we are no human beings. I don’t take it. I don’t like being subjected to such ridicule. One man cannot say he is working for APC while on the other hand keeps holding PDP into ransom. I think the leaders (PDP leaders) are compromised.”

He further argued that the defection of himself and other heavyweights had weakened the PDP in Lagos. “PDP is now empty with all its leaders moving to ADC in Lagos,” he added.

Shelle expressed optimism that the ADC, under the interim leadership of Senator David Mark and Aregbesola, had what it takes to challenge the APC in the 2027 general elections. According to him, ADC was a home for “tested and trusted politicians” committed to rescuing Nigeria.

“There are no distractions in ADC. The party leaders are not people anyone can buy over. ADC has all it takes to save the situation in Nigeria and give the people the country of their dream,” he said, adding that support for the party was growing across the country.

Owokoniran, one of the defectors, also dismissed the PDP as irredeemable. “PDP is gone, there is nothing there. ADC is the only opportunity to challenge the ruling APC,” he said.

Benedict, in his remarks, revealed that more PDP leaders and members were preparing to switch allegiance. “We are emptying PDP members in Lagos State into ADC. Others are on the way, they want to take their last supper before coming,” he quipped.

Similarly, Adams disclosed that over 5,000 PDP members across Lagos’ 20 Local Government Areas had already crossed over to ADC. He argued that the persistent infighting in PDP showed no signs of abating even beyond the party’s forthcoming national convention in November.