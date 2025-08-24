If a music band can propel and persevere, draw in droves and enjoy

international tours, and have “an anthem” or hit song and radio play,

and pull off this feat: not one or two but five studio albums going gold

or platinum, that’s a sign of focus or growth that comes with being bold.

That’s the epic story, trajectory of the Magic System, an Ivorian music

group whose mix of pop, reggae, and African rhythms is purely magic.

Formed in Abidjan in 1996, with hit songs like Mamadou, Magic in the Air,

and Akwaba— personally, Premiere Gauo keeps me on the edge of my chair!