BBNaija: Zion Drops Bombshell on Why He Left Chinwe

Just when fans and viewers of the BBnaija are trying to recover from the first episode of the reunion Zion hits with the main reason he broke up with ex girlfriend Chinwe

Former big brother naija star Zion is out to clean his name and change the narrative that was on the show and the reunion, and he decided to do his big one.

Zion released an official statement on his social media to address claims made by his girlfriend now ex; especially the part where she claimed she sponsored him and gave him money during their relationship.

To address this claims, Zion who is clearly not happy denied those claims stating that he was very honest from the start of their relationship about his struggles and hustle.

“From day 1, I was honest: I had just returned from studying abroad and still finding my footings and you respected that”

He didn’t stop there, Zion revealed that Chinwe makes money through questionable ways, he is suggesting that her source of wealth might be illegal and he was tired of how she constantly disrespected and broke shamed him while her ways were not pure.

“Let’s be clear you make money through means I could never and would never pursue yet I never judged you once”

However, that is not all Zion made a bold claim and accused Chinwe of being involved romantically with other women during their relationship he called it “Sodomic relationship” and added that that was why he left the relationship.

“You were having sodomic relationships with women behind my back and you are shocked I left”

Now this is taking an interesting turn!

If you missed it here is a little back story Zion and Chinwe were on the season 9 of the big brother show and they confirmed their messy breakup on the first episode of the reunion.

Where Zion claimed that their relationship ended because their values no longer align however Chinwe quickly countered that and said his nonchalant behavior caused their split.