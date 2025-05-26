PDP Headquarters in Abuja Sealed Over Unpaid Ground Rent

The headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), located in the Wuse area of Abuja, was sealed off around 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

Officials from the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) arrived and asked the security guard to contact those in charge.

However, before any communication could be made, the building was sealed. This action sparked a brief protest, and after about 15 minutes of back and forth, the building was temporarily reopened to allow staff to remove their cars and personal belongings. It was then sealed again.

This action follows an earlier announcement by the FCTA about reclaiming 4,794 properties due to nonpayment of ground rent for periods ranging from 10 to 43 years.

During a press conference on Friday, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, and Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, stated that the government would begin to take possession of the affected properties starting Monday, May 26, 2025.

They explained that the properties are located in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape.

According to officials, ownership of the revoked properties has reverted to the FCTA, and the government will enforce its rights in accordance with existing laws, without considering who the previous owners were.

The Director of Development Control said the properties would be sealed and access restricted. He added that the FCTA would later decide what to do with them.

Regarding claims that some owners had taken legal action, the Director of Lands noted that there has been no court ruling stopping the FCTA from carrying out its duties.

Nwankwoeze also said that the FCTA is compiling a list of those who have complied or failed to pay ground rent within the one to ten-year default range.

These defaulters had been given a 21-day grace period to settle their debts. The administration plans to take appropriate action once the records are reviewed.