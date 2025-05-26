Zamfara Govt Forces Three Top Education Officials into Retirement Over Fraud

The Zamfara State Government has forced three senior officials in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology into compulsory retirement for illegally removing 36 legally hired teachers and replacing them with their own preferred candidates for personal gain.

The officials involved are Sani Muhammad Jangeru, Director of Finance and Accounts, Usman Abubakar Maradun, Director of Administration and Garba S. Yamma, Director of Planning, Research & Statistics.

The decision was made on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, during a disciplinary meeting organized by the Senior Staff Management Committee in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Teachers’ Service Board, and the Ministry of Finance.

Investigations by the Ministry of Education confirmed that the 36 affected teachers were among 127 approved by the governor.

The directors have also been ordered to refund the January 2025 salaries paid to the 36 teachers they unlawfully replaced.

Other staff involved in the scandal faced various punishments, including Six months suspension without salary, One-year restriction from being posted to any new office and Demotion by two grade levels.

The meeting was chaired by the Head of Service, Yakubu Sani Haidara, and attended by top officials including the Commissioner for Education, Mal. Wadatau Madawaki, and the Chairman of the Teachers’ Service Board, Muhammad Aliyu Tukur Anka.

Speaking after the meeting, the Head of Service said the action was meant to hold the officials accountable and serve as a warning to others.

He urged civil servants in the state to act with sincerity, selflessness, and integrity to protect their careers and public trust.