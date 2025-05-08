PDP Faces Internal Crisis as Leaders Call for Chairman Damagum’s Replacement

Tensions are rising within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as top party members push for the removal of acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Damagum.

They accuse him of poor leadership and creating divisions within the party, especially with the crucial 2027 general elections approaching.

Damagum, who has been serving as acting chairman since March 2023, is being criticized for staying too long in the temporary role and failing to address infighting and disloyalty among party members.

Some party leaders argue that, based on PDP’s zoning arrangement, the chairmanship should have moved to the North Central zone by now.

A senior PDP official, speaking anonymously, said, “Under Damagum, the party is losing direction. He hasn’t taken action against members working against PDP’s interests, and that’s causing people to leave for the APC and Labour Party. The party is becoming more divided and confused.”

The ongoing rift between supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is reportedly worsening the situation, weakening the party’s leadership and image as a strong opposition.

Another party leader pointed to unresolved legal issues, particularly concerning the position of party secretary, as a major distraction. “Instead of focusing on the 2027 election, we’re stuck fighting among ourselves. Damagum’s lack of leadership is making things worse,” he said.

Former PDP spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan also renewed his call for Damagum to step down and be replaced by someone from the North Central zone. “His prolonged stay in office is only making the crisis worse.

When asked about internal efforts that might be undermining the party, Ologbondiyan said many of those issues are already public knowledge.

Current PDP spokesman Debo Ologunagba was unavailable for comment, as sources say he is currently out of the country.