EFCC Arrests Former Lawmaker Kazaure Over N70 Million Linked to Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former House of Representatives member, Gudaji Kazaure, over allegations of receiving N70 million from the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Kazaure, who represented Kazaure, Gwiwa, and Yankwashi constituencies in Jigawa State, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

His arrest came shortly after a High Court in Kano lifted a restraining order that had previously protected him from prosecution.

Sources revealed that Kazaure received N20 million in two separate payments meant for “Sallah rams,” which were delivered by an associate of Emefiele identified only as “Eric.” He also reportedly received an additional N50 million as a “donation” following a fire incident at his home.

He is currently being held at the EFCC’s Kano office and may soon be transferred to Abuja to face formal charges.

Back in December 2022, Kazaure accused Emefiele of being involved in the alleged mismanagement of N89 trillion in stamp duty revenue. He claimed to have served as the secretary of a presidential committee set up to investigate the matter.

According to him, the committee had the power to detain individuals linked to the alleged fraud, including Emefiele.

However, the presidency dismissed Kazaure’s claims, asserting that the committee was not officially recognized and had already been disbanded.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu also questioned the credibility of the allegation, pointing out that the total value of Nigeria’s banking sector didn’t even amount to N50 trillion far less than the N89 trillion Kazaure claimed was missing.