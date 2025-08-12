spot_img
PDP Condemns EFCC Arrest of Tambuwal, Calls It Political Intimidation

Politics
— By: Hassan Haruna

PDP Condemns EFCC Arrest of Former Sokoto Governor Tambuwal, Calls It Political Intimidation
Former Sokoto Governor Tambuwal

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised the arrest of former governor Senator Aminu Tambuwal by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as part of a broader campaign of political harassment by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

In a statement issued early Tuesday by its Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sanyinnawal obtained by The News Chronicle, PDP accused the Tinubu administration of using state institutions to repress political opposition.

 The party said Tambuwal’s arrest on Monday was another example of the government’s “assault on political dissent” as more groups unite against what it called the “misrule” of the APC.

The PDP alleged that the EFCC investigation was politically motivated and intended to damage Tambuwal’s reputation and silence his criticism. It described the probe as a “fishing expedition” based on old, unfounded allegations that have previously produced no evidence.

According to the party, the people of Sokoto State can vouch for Tambuwal’s financial discipline during his eight years in office.

It also accused the EFCC of selective justice, claiming that serious corruption allegations against some APC leaders are being ignored for political reasons.

The PDP called on anti-graft agencies to carry out their duties without bias and to serve the constitution rather than political interests. Expressing confidence in Tambuwal’s integrity, the party urged its supporters to remain peaceful but firm in demanding true democracy and good governance.

“We will not be intimidated by the oppressive tactics of those in power,” the statement concluded.

