Babachir Lawal Alleges Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election, Claims Election Figures Were Altered to Favour Tinubu

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has claimed that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was the true winner of the election that brought President Bola Tinubu to power.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Tonight on Monday monitored by The News Chronicle, Lawal insisted his position was based on “facts available” to him, adding that his team monitored the polls, gathered field data, and discovered that “some results were altered.”

According to him, “President Tinubu did not win that election. The result we had at the time showed he lost.”

When pressed on his differences with the president, Lawal accused Tinubu of arrogance.

“He is arrogant — full of himself. The problem with Bola Tinubu is that he thinks I’m the one who offended him. I didn’t; he offended me. I believe he didn’t win the election,” he said.