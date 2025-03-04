PDP Condemns Demolition of NNPP Chieftain’s Plaza in Borno

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticized the demolition of a plaza owned by Attom Magira, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in Borno State.

In a statement on Monday night by its state Publicity Secretary, Amos Adziba, the PDP described the action as “wicked, cowardly, and politically motivated,” accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to silence opposition.

The party dismissed the state government’s justification for the demolition as “false and baseless,” alleging it was part of a broader plot to intimidate opponents.

The PDP also condemned the timing of the demolition, which was carried out at night, calling it “a condemnable operation.”

The party reaffirmed its support for Magira and warned the state government to desist from targeting opposition figures.

Magira was previously arrested in February over a controversial billboard supporting a political merger in the state. He was charged with impersonation and inciting public disturbance, with the Borno State government as the complainant.